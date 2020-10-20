General Motors to invest nearly $2B in Spring Hill manufacturing plant

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — General Motors will invest nearly $2 billion in its Spring Hill manufacturing plant to build fully electric vehicles, including the new Cadillac LYRIQ.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Governor Bill Lee said the move adds to the more than $2.3 billion General Motors has invested in the Spring Hill plant since 2010.

The Spring Hill plant will be GM’s third electric vehicle manufacturing site and the first outside of the state of Michigan, the governor said.

Governor Lee added the investment will allow the manufacturing plant’s paint and body shops to undergo “major expansions” and general assembly will receive “comprehensive upgrades”, including new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling.

Renovation and construction will begin immediately. In addition to the new, fully electric Cadillac LYRIQ, traditionally powered Cadillac products, including the XT6 and XT5, will continue to be built in Spring Hill.

“Tennessee is committed to supporting the growth of advanced manufacturing, and in the automotive sector, the focus is on electric vehicles,” Governor Lee said in a statement. “This substantial investment by General Motors will support our efforts to become a leading state for electric vehicle manufacturing, and we thank GM, Maury County and Spring Hill for their continued partnership.”

GM’s Spring Hill manufacturing plant is the automaker’s largest facility in North America.