General Motors manufacturing lays off hundreds of employees at Spring Hill plant

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, General Motors confirmed to News 2 that hundreds of employees would be laid off from their Spring Hill manufacturing plant.

In a statement to News 2 the company said,

“Today’s market conditions continue to evolve as we see the impact of Covid-19. We believe the best way to react to this unforeseen change in our market is to reduce output and operate on two shifts effective immediately. This adjustment allows the plant to maintain stable production, protect the value of our brands in any sales environment, and to provide the smallest impact to plant employment going forward.”

The company confirmed a total of 680 employees were being laid off.

Michael Herron, chairman of Spring Hill’s United Auto Workers Union chapter, confirmed to News 2 that the employees being laid off are part of the company’s “third shift.”

He explained that those employees work 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Of the lay-offs, Herron said, “…you know we’ve got a lot of folks that are going to miss those benefits tremendously, and that just adds to the pain.”

Back in March, General Motors halted production at their Spring Hill plant due to the novel coronavirus, and beginning in May, employees began returning in phases.

Herron said third shift employees were supposed to return this week before the lay-offs were made official.

“They’re heartbroken, I’m heartbroken. We have outstanding folks that work on third shift and have a done a fantastic job,” Herron said.