General Jackson to set sail again in March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The General Jackson Showboat will sail again beginning in early March with midday lunch and evening dinner cruises.

The showboat experience launches again March 5, complete with live entertainment, meals and unique views of Nashville. Thousands visit the General Jackson every year as part of their Music City experience.

“We’re excited to welcome guests back on board The General Jackson Showboat this spring, just as the Tennessee weather begins to warm up again,” said Patrick Walker, general manager of the Showboat. “The lively shows, delicious food served with our well-known Southern hospitality, and lovely views of Nashville from the Cumberland River make this a truly one-of-a-kind experience.”

The 2021 General Jackson Showboat’s cruise experience has been developed in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program, with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures, according to a release. Face coverings must be worn by all guests ages 2 and older in all indoor/outdoor public areas; face coverings may be removed while seated or for dining. Programming will also operate in consideration with the latest local, state and federal legislation.

The General Jackson Showboat has been in operation for 36 years. The showboat was built by Jeffersonville, Ind.-based Jeffboat, launched April 20, 1985 and was christened on July 2, 1985.

At 77 feet tall and with the capacity of 1,000 passengers and up to 172 crew members, the General Jackson Showboat is the largest of its kind in the world, according to a release. The paddlewheel itself is 36 feet long, 24 feet wide and weighs 36 tons. Two Caterpillar 3512 engines, each with 1050 horsepower and 880 kilowatt generators, are responsible for powering the vessel, which has a maximum speed of 13 miles per hour.

For more information, click here.