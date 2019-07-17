Gaylord Opryland announces details for 2019 ‘A Country Christmas’ event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It might be July, but the crews at Gaylord Opryland are already putting up the three million Christmas lights it takes to decorate both the grounds of the resort and inside the hotel itself.

Wednesday they also announced this year’s lineup for “A Country Christmas”.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” will make its debut at the Grand Ole Opry House.

There will also be a 9,000 square foot ice rink and a four-lane tubing hill.

“It’s nine acres under glass so that gives you some perspective on size right and you heard today more than three million Christmas lights, 15,000 poinsettias that’s what takes so long,” Amanda Taylor said, the Director of Special Events at Opryland.



“The trees out front are hand wrapped. Every branch, every area of the trees are wrapped, and we actually wrap them in July and unwrap them every January and February to not stunt the growth of the trees everything is thought through when protecting plant life and putting on the best events we can.”

ICE! Is back as well. Kept at nine degrees Fahrenheit, ICE! is hand-carved by 40 master artisans from Harbin, China and will include scenes of “A Christmas Story.”

Also, country superstar Trace Adkins and Friends will be a part of the festivities this year with a Christmas dinner show.

A Country Christmas kicks off November 8 and runs through January 1 of 2020.

Tickets and packages for “A Country Christmas” are now on sale now. Click here to get them!