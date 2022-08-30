SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna early Tuesday morning.

Smyrna Police responded to the Shell Fuel Station on Stonecrest Parkway at 3 a.m. in response to an attempted armed robbery.

Officers say a male suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. Police say that’s when the suspect shot the clerk and fled the store.

Source: Smyrna PD

The clerk was transported but later died from his injuries.

Smyrna police describe the suspect to be a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants, black shoes and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to contact Detective Steve Hannah at 615-267-5146.

No other information was immediately available.