SMYRNA, TN. (WKRN) — Record-high gas prices are causing pain at the pump. According to GasBuddy.com, gasoline hit a nationwide all-time of $4.10 per gallon, with expectations of the national average continuing to sore closer to $4.50 per gallon.

“Whew, Lord,” said Jermaine Burns as the numbers on his gas pump in Smyrna rolled up to $72.20 when he filled up his tank Monday.

Regular gas started at $4.09 at the same gas station, with experts expecting that number to rise.

“It’s a terrible thing. They’ve got to get it under control,” said Casey Osteen as she filled up her tank.

Marie Fayne was shocked to hear about the expected price increase.

“I think it’s ridiculous, especially for elderly people,” said Fayne. “It’s just price gouging. That’s what I think it is.”

Gasbuddy reports Monday’s national average for gas prices was more than 60 cents higher than it was just one month ago. Gas was also more than $1.29 higher per gallon compared to this time last year.

Is it time to go driving electric? There are pros and cons to the answer.

You’ll definitely save on gas, but the vehicle itself could cost you more.

“I thought about a hybrid when I purchased this one, but they were ten thousand dollars more to get the hybrid,” said Osteen. “And, then you have to worry about maintenance on those as well.”

Not only that, if your electric vehicle needs a charging station, those may prove to be few and far between outside of Nashville city limits.

For instance, the town of Smyrna has two charging stations with no plans of adding more.

“I’ll just be parking my car more,” said Fayne. “That’s what I’m going to do because this is ridiculous.”