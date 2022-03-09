GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rising gas prices are fueling challenges for food banks.

For nearly 15 years, the Sumner County Food Bank has been offering a hand up, giving out around 50,000 pounds of food to neighbors in need each month.

“We serve anywhere from 400 to 900 families per month,” explained Operations Manager Downey Brawner.

With seven trucks in operation, Brawner said they already average up to $1,500 in gas a month.

“It could double, yes it could double, sure could, especially the diesel fuel,” said Brawner.

It’s money they rely on from donations.

“Nobody here gets paid any money at all, it’s all donations,” Brawner said.

It’s a service provided thanks to volunteers.

“We’ve got to have volunteers. If it weren’t for volunteers we couldn’t do what we do,” he said.

The volunteers are among the many layers at the food bank impacted by prices at the pump.

“It’s going to have a trickle effect on everybody,” Brawner said.

From the rising food costs to the families they serve, Brawner explained, ”A lot of these people are elderly, on a fixed income and live in Portland, outlining areas of town from Gallatin. It’s going to cost them more to come get the food.”

He said some residents have already asked if the food can be delivered, a service they can’t provide.

“The demand is going to be the biggest problem, demand. You are going to have more demand, because of the prices coming up. You are going to have more people coming in and that creates problems,” said Brawner.

He worries some smaller food banks may not survive with no relief in sight.

“With this new thing coming on with the war and the fuel, yes it’s going to get worse I believe.”

This Tuesday will be the last food giveaway at the Sumner County Food Bank’s current location before First Baptist of Hendersonville takes over operations. The giveaway will then be held at 1121 Gregory Drive, off of Airport Road.