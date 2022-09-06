SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Road are back open after a gas leak prompted evacuations and road closures in an area of Spring Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Spring Hill police said officers were helping with the evacuations and traffic control while crews evaluated a report of a gas leak in the area of McLemore Avenue and Old Kedron Road.

Police said Miles Johnson Parkway from Duplex Road to Kedron Road, and the intersection of Hughes Street and McLemore Avenue were temporarily closed.

The assisted living facility Morning Pointe was not evacuated at that time. Police said they were instead sheltering in place.

There’s been no update yet on the gas leak that was reported.