NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several buildings in the Gulch have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were called to the intersection of 9th Avenue S. and Division Street for reports of a ruptured gas line. Firefighters evacuated nearby businesses and established a perimeter while Piedmont Gas investigates.

The gas company is working to cap the line and the public is asked to avoid the area.

