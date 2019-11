SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fast food restaurant in Smyrna was closed Sunday night following a fire and gas leak.

According to city officials, firefighters responded around 7:40 p.m. to a grease fire at Cookout on Sam Ridley Parkway.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and then located a gas leak, the city reported. The gas was quickly shut off.

The city said the restaurant was closed pending repair and inspection.