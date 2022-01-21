CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A gas leak in Clarksville shut down a road early Friday morning.

Alfred Thun Road is completely shut down between the entrance to Sam’s Club and Hutson, Inc (John Deere).

Clarksville police reported at approximately 6:10 am, someone reported a loud hissing noise and a strong odor of rotten eggs coming from behind the Gateway Vanderbilt Radiation Clinic, located at 375 Alfred Thun Road.

Clarksville Gas and Water have contained the leak and the roadway is back open.

Clarksville police said an employee of one of the hotels near the clinic saw someone driving behind the clinic around midnight last night and heard a hissing noise right after they left the area.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact the Clarksville Police Department.