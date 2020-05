NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said they are evacuating an area in Nashville due to a natural gas leak.

NFD made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Please avoid the area of Clarksville Pike and 23rd Avenue North. We are evacuating area businesses and homes due to a natural gas leak. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 20, 2020

Businesses and homes are being evacuated near Clarksville Pike and 23rd Avenue North. News 2 has a Crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.