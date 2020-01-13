Gas fumes in apartments, sewer line prompts HAZMAT response at Murfreesboro complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters monitored the air quality at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday night into Monday morning after a worker with a paving company used gasoline to clean equipment at an onsite car wash, causing gas fumes to spread, authorities said.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to Annandale Apartments on Westlawn Boulevard following a report of a gasoline smell inside one of the units.

Firefighters used air monitors and determined the fumes were inside several apartments and the gasoline was in the sewer lines at the complex, the department said.

An apartment maintenance worker told firefighters a worker with a paving company used gasoline to clean the bed of a work trunk and equipment at the on-site carwash. The gasoline went down the drain basin, traveled through the sewer lines and emitted fumes into the apartments.

Hazmat crews with Evergreen AES Environmental Services were called to vacuum the sewer lines and clean up the remaining gasoline at the carwash bay.

Firefighters went door-to-door alerting residents of the situation. Residents were urged to use minimum to no water to limit fumes from spreading into the units through the drains.

“We continued to monitor air quality in the apartments and there was no need to evacuate anyone,” said Battalion Chief Jamie Bigelow with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

He added: “Even though residents could smell gasoline fumes, the gas was not at an explosive level. The residents were asked to open their windows to ventilate their apartments.”

Firefighters flushed the sewer lines with water several times to make sure all the gasoline passed through the system.

They went to a selected number of the 144 units affected at the complex to re-check the air quality, the department said. They also flushed toilets and ran water in the sinks, which helped to eliminate any remaining fumes.

The department added the paving company will be responsible for all cost related to the clean-up.

