Garbage truck crashes off I-24 onto Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver was injured when a dump truck crashed off Interstate 24 onto Bell Road in Antioch Monday morning.

Metro police said the truck went over the bridge just before 5 a.m. on the overpass at the Bell Road exit.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Oil from the truck was spilled during the crash. Crews from the Nashville Office of Emergency Management were called in to help clean the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

