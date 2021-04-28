GALLERY: Storm damage in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Viewers across Middle Tennessee are reporting damage following storms that ripped through the area Wednesday night.

Tornado warnings were first issued for Henry County, followed by warnings for Houston, Stewart and Montgomery Counties.

Storm damage in Paris PHOTO: Sarah Evans

Storm damage in Paris PHOTO: Shawn Burkhart

News 2 received reports of a house collapsed and two mobile homes flipped over on Highway 79 in Henry County.

On Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center expects storms will be more widespread across all of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.