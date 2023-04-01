NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the sun rose Saturday morning, cleanup was already underway in certain portions in Middle Tennessee after severe weather made its way across the region.

The WKRN News 2 Weather Authority team tracked the storm threat from late Friday night into early Saturday morning as multiple counties were under tornado warnings and faced damaging winds.

According to the National Weather Service, potential tornadoes touched down in Rutherford Wayne, Lewis, Marshall, Cannon and Macon Counties.

Photos sent in by News 2 viewers shows the damage the severe storms and tornadoes left in their path.

Drone shows damage in Readyville (Courtesy: CannonSevereWx)

Storm damage in Readyville (Source: WKRN)

Storm damage in Readyville (Source: WKRN)

Storm damage in Readyville (Source: WKRN)

Storm damage in Readyville (Source: WKRN)

Drone shows damage in Readyville (Courtesy: CannonSevereWx)

Storm damage in Readyville (Source: WKRN)

Train derails in Marshall County (Source: WKRN)

Train derails in Marshall County (Source: WKRN)

Train derails in Marshall County (Source: WKRN)

Eagleville damage (Source: WKRN)

Eagleville damage (Source: WKRN)

Elam Road damage (Courtesy: Megan Goble)

Elam Road damage (Courtesy: Megan Goble)

Lightning in Gallatin (Courtesy: William McClintic)

Hail in Whites Creek (Courtesy: Letha Kopchak)

Hail in Whites Creek (Courtesy: Letha Kopchak)

Snapped tree on Elam Road (Courtesy: Megan Goble)

If you would like to submit your weather pictures, you can email them to pix@wkrn.com. If chosen, you will receive a form in your email inbox to fill out, allowing News 2 to use your photos on-air and online.