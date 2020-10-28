Gallery: Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown NICU Registered Nurses Kim Meek and Olivia Horne are continuing a sweet tradition for Halloween.

They’ve hand-made costumes for the current NICU babies.

Meek and Horne said these costumes are a creative way for them to bring family-sized laughs to each baby’s loved ones during the stressful time of their NICU stay.

Among the costumes you’ll find Bob Ross, an extra-tiny Tinker Bell, Flo from Progressive, a Dwight Schrute and a lumberjack.

Other favorites include bacon and eggs and Elvis!

In addition, the parents of two NICU graduates, Lia and Scarlett submitted photos of them celebrating Halloween as healthy 1-year-olds.

  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown
  • Saint Thomas Midtown NICU babies dress up for Halloween, Courtesy, St. Thomas Midtown

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories