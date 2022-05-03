GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennesseans are collecting donations to support the Ukrainian refugee crisis in Poland.

Elizabeth Holmes lives in Gallatin and decided she wanted to take the donations over to Poland herself after she realized shipping prices to send the donations were outrageously expensive.

She first saw the need for donations on several Facebook groups for children’s and women’s clothing, as well as monetary donations.

Holmes then reached out to a woman in Poland who posted they are in desperate need of items for the refugees who are being housed at the expo center in Warsaw.

Holmes started collecting and decided she wanted to make the trip over to Poland herself.

If you would like to donate you can contact Elizabeth at pumpkinholmes@live.com or by calling (309) 642-9030.