GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A store owner is lauding the quick actions of the Gallatin Police Department after officers caught a would-be business burglar in the act.

It all unfolded early Thursday morning at the MGM market on South Water Street. A man, later identified as Luis Perez-Osorio, used a 2×4 to break through the drive-thru window.

Store surveillance shows the 27-year-old rummaging around. According to police, the suspect was filling his pockets with change and tobacco products.

What the intruder didn’t know is that the moment he broke the glass someone spotted him and called the cops.

In less than a minute, Gallatin police responded. From the time Perez-Osorio entered the window to the moment that police scream for him to surrender, 48 seconds had elapsed.

On body cam, you can hear the officer, gun drawn, shouting at the 27-year-old for him to put his hands in the air and come toward them.

Master Patrol Officer Jessica Jackson told News 2 that officers were able to make the speedy arrest thanks to a citizen seeing something and saying something.

“He was very shocked he did not expect us to be there so quick,” said Jackson.

At the market, Nick Patel, the store owner, thanked his tenant who made the call to the police.

“They did a good job,” said Patel. “[Intruders] better be careful. The cops are now watching everyone now, they need to be careful.”

The suspect is in the Sumner County jail charged with burglary and vandalism and possession of a little bit of marijuana.