Gallatin teen with tourniquet helps save crash victim’s arm

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday morning, Gallatin Police awarded a 19-year-old motorist a civilian commendation after the teen took heroic action during an accident on Monday afternoon.

JoeBlake Anderson was driving down Lower Station Camp Creek Road when he heard a crash. He looked 2 cars ahead and saw a Chevy S 10 on its side.

Police said four men were inside and three of those men climbed out unscathed. But the driver, 45-year-old Uriel Diaz Ortiz had serious injuries.

Anderson said he ran to the wreck and saw the man’s arm bleeding profusely.

Anderson said, “I could tell it was definitely an artery that he had hit at that point because it was projecting. I gotta shut that down or he won’t survive.”

The Gallatin teen ran back to his vehicle where he had a medical kit with a tourniquet.

Anderson told News 2, his father is a Captain with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department, a 30-year veteran.

He said his law enforcement dad has always stressed the importance of being prepared in the case of an emergency.

Anderson said, “My dad has been a police officer for thirty years or so, and he has always preached to us, I have a full med kit and tourniquet in my car at all times. He has made sure from a young age we know what to do in a situation like that.”

Anderson has a cast on his right arm. His mother told News 2, it’s from a previous injury that will require surgery. Anderson is left handed. He told News 2 he only had his one good hand to apply the tourniquet on the driver, who was disoriented and in a lot of pain. At times, the driver was fighting JoeBlake as he applied the pressure to stop the bleeding.

Medics on scene credit the 19-year-old for his quick action.

Tuesday morning, Lt. Billy Vahldiek presented the young man with a citizen’s commendation and special coin.

Lt. Vahldiek said, “JoeBlake, I just wanna tell you thank you for your actions. You did a really good job yesterday. We really appreciate it and we want to give you a commendation and challenge coin for striving to meet the challenge and keeping people safe.”

Regarding the young man who hopes to be a police officer following college, Vahldiek added, “It’s really great. You can’t do better than that. It shows he listened when he was trained to do stuff and he’s doing the right thing and he’s living the example.”

When asked what the commendation means to him, the teen said this; “It means a lot. I told my dad I don’t know how to feel about all this. I didn’t get out of the vehicle for any sort of acknowledgment. I was trying to do what felt right, and what felt right was helping someone to the best of my ability.”

Lt. Vahldiek added, “To see civilians doing that and taking care of other people it just warms your heart.”

Gallatin Police officers told News 2 Uriel Ortiz went to Skyline Hospital and his arm will be okay.

Police also say the 45-year-old driver is at fault for the one vehicle wreck.