GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than $18,000 will go towards enriching the lives of youths in the community of Gallatin, thanks to the efforts of Subaru’s Share the Love Event.

Between November 2021 and January 2022, a portion of the profits from every new Subaru purchased or leased went towards benefiting select charities.

“Subaru corporate has a major mission to be involved in all of their communities down to the very, very, very bottom level,” said Carmelita Iglesias, Director of Marketing, Subaru Gallatin. “They want to make sure they’re involved in all the towns that they have retailers. They want to make sure they give back to all their communities.”

Subaru of Gallatin elected Shalom Zone as its hometown charity of choice for the second year in a row.

“Having a large influx of donations at one time allows them to take the programs they have and spread them longer throughout the year,” Iglesias said.

Programs like free summer meals for kids, free summer enrichment camp, an urban leadership experience, toys for tots and much more.

“Gallatin Shalom Zone is a very special unique and special community resource center in the heart of Gallatin in Sumner County,” said Bethany Sullivan, Shalom Zone Executive Director. “We just serve the needs of the community and that allows us to do so.”

The dealership presented a check for $18,543.58 to the nonprofit, earlier this month.

“I was excited about the check because, you know, it’s been a tough year because of global issues and inventory issues,” said Patricia Flavin-Phillips, Shalom Zone board member. “That’s a very generous amount and shows the support Subaru has given us and the community.”

Subaru of Gallatin presents check to Shalom Zone following Share the Love charity initiative. (WKRN photo)

Over the past 14 years, Subaru’s Share the Love Event had raised more than $227 million for national and local charities.