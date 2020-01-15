Gallatin police seek suspect in cell phone theft

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin Police need help finding a suspect who may have stolen a cell phone from a Walgreens.





Gallatin police said it happened at the Walgreens near Nashville Pike and Maple Street Tuesday.

According to officers, the man seen on surveillance video may be involved in the theft of a cell phone.

He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and a grey hat with a Titans logo. Police said he left the store in a newer black Chevy Suburban.

Call Gallatin Police Officer A. Johnson at 615-452-1313 Ext 3018 if you can help to identify this person.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.