GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police are asking residents to stay inside and keep their doors locked after a suspect fled from a traffic stop.

It happened in the area of Long Hollow Pike and Walnut Crest Drive.

Authorities say a Sumner County deputy conducted a traffic stop with a wanted suspect. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 6’4″ and 260 pounds.

There is a large police presence in the area. The public is asked to avoid the area.