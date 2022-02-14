GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man wanted out of Sumner County.

Officials say Dwight William Buntin Jr currently has an active warrant for his arrest out of Sumner County for domestic assault.

Dwight William Buntin Jr (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)

According to the Gallatin Police Department, Buntin Jr currently has a full beard that is dyed all black.

Anyone with information on Buntin Jr’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Crenshaw at the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.