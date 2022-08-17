GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.

It happened this past Sunday night.

The Subway on West Main Street closes at 9 p.m. while the last employee leaves at around 10 p.m. At around 10:30 p.m. a dark shadowy figure emerged inside the business, snooping around the entire store.

Police say it appears the man was hiding in the store, which means he came in before the store closed. Police say he left just around midnight with hundreds of dollars in cash.

The bandit did not appear to realize there were cameras in the back, which clearly captured him inside the restaurant.

At one point, police say he grabs a drink.

“You can tell he is looking back at the cameras to see if they are picking him up. I’m sure he is also low crawling, this is the front of the store, those are glass doors and he is probably crawling crouch to make sure people outside don’t see him,” Captain Lamar Ballard said.

While the Subway bandit’s face is identifiable, so too is his tattoo on his right inner forearm that police want you to see.

It’s a large cross with intricate ink work.

“It does trouble me, he was able to hide, and employees didn’t check certain areas to make sure no customers still there or someone hiding. This tells me he did plan this and he was cautious of the cameras,” Captain Ballard added.

There’s a good chance the thief was in the restaurant for over three hours and police believe the man is a local.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call police at 615-452-1313.