GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they have located a Gallatin woman who had last been seen on Saturday.

Kayla Ann Rockenbaugh, 25, was last seen on Feb. 12 at around 8:45 a.m. near the area of South Water Avenue and Joslin Avenue.

About an hour after sending out the missing person’s alert, police say Rockenbaugh was found.

They thanked the public for assisting in the search.