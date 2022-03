GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Gallatin Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Elvis Bowen, 64, was last seen in Hendersonville on March 1.

Police say Bowen was attempting to make his way to Nashville to find a bus to Lexington, Tennessee.

Bowen has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.

Anyone with information about Bowen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313.