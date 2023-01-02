GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen leaving his residence before the new year.

Officers say on Dec.30, 2022, Louis Gutierrez is believed to have left his home between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. — Gutierrez has not been seen since.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Gallatin police, Gutierrez is a diabetic and is believed to not have his prescribed insulin. Officials added that Gutierrez has expressed ideas of self-harm in the past.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Louis Gutierrez, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.