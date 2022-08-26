GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police need the public’s help as they search for a man accused of attempted murder.

Police say a drive-by shooting happened Wednesday night after two men got into an argument on Ross Avenue.

“Probably six or seven shots. They were fighting. There was an altercation between some people across the street, and then we heard gunshots,” a caller told 911.

When officers first arrived, they found a chaotic scene and it was unclear if the alleged shooter, now identified as Deshae Robb, was still on the scene. It turns out the 30-year-old drove away.

When officers went to the home indicated in the shooting, they found a 41-year-old man on floor, having been shot once in the chest. He was talking and told officers his neighbor knew who shot him.

According to police, Robb was visiting his girlfriend next door when he and the victim got into some kind of altercation.

Deshae Robb (Source: Gallatin Police Department)

Chelsea McCraw (Source: Gallatin Police Department)

“The victim is lucky he did not die in this incident,” Captain Lamar Ballard said.

According to investigators, as Ballard drove away in his black Chevrolet Impala, he reportedly fired multiple shots. At least five bullets hit the house, with at least one lodging in a back wall. Another bullet hit the 41-year-old victim in the chest.

He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he had surgery. Police say the victim is now listed in stable condition.

“They describe the inside of the house as plaster flying around all over the place. Both had to hit the ground to keep from getting hit,” Ballard said.

Police went next door to Robb’s girlfriend, Chelsea McCraw’s house, who was home with her two children. McCraw, 30, was arrested for giving officers false information.

“She was very uncooperative with investigators,” Ballard said.

Robb is wanted for attempted second degree murder and reckless endangerment.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.