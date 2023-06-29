GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are on the lookout for three gun store bandits who got away with high caliber firepower.

It happened early Wednesday morning at the Sumner Gun & Supply gun shop. That’s where police said three suspects broke through a glass window and then stole an undisclosed number of rifles and pistols.

Police are now fearful the guns are now in the community and could be used to commit deadly crimes.

Police arrived around 9 a.m. Wednesday when store employees began showing up for work. Because of an alarm malfunction, the audible siren was activated, but no alert of the break-in was ever sent to police until about five hours later.

Gallatin gun store thief (Source: Gallatin Police Department) Gallatin gun store broken window (Photo: WKRN) Gallatin gun store broken window (Photo: WKRN) Gallatin gun store thief (Source: Gallatin Police Department)

Despite the lapse of time, Gallatin police were cautious, sweeping the building and its many rooms, making sure that nobody was hiding inside.

Once clear, officers discovered a broken display cases, stolen guns, and a broken window

where investigators said the thieves entered the building from.

Store surveillance did yield some clues. Police said three suspects pulled this job, including a thief who left his eyes and nose exposed. Additionally, detectives told News 2 the get away car was a 2014 grey Dodge Charger with black rims and some sort of decal in the back window.

“We worry what they will do with those weapons, use them, sell the,, we want the weapons back in our custody, and we want the suspects in our custody,” said Jessica Jackson of the Gallatin Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.