GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police are on the lookout for an alleged shooting suspect who authorities say is armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for Steven O’Neal after a Mother’s Day shooting in a crowded neighborhood.

News 2 obtained a copy of the initial 911 call made around 10 p.m. on May 8 as the shooting victim is calling for help. The 29-year-old Gallatin man was driving around in his car after having been shot in the elbow.

Police told News 2 the injury was minor and the victim refused help from EMS.

Victim: “I need to report a shooting. I’m in lackey circle. He just shot at me.”

911 Dispatcher: “How many of them were there? Just one?”

Victim: “It was just one.”

The victim then told police that 21-year-old Steven O’Neal is the man who shot him.

911 Dispatcher: any description of the male?

Victim: “No, but I know his name. I’m driving around.”

911 Dispatcher: “You are driving around now, where are you driving around?”

According to police, both men run in the same circles and the shooting was reportedly retaliatory — for what is not exactly clear.

“When he calls 911, he is driving around. He tells us that he fled on foot, to his car, and then he gets in his car and drives off. We are still trying to sort this out,” Lt. Lamar Ballard said. “What the shooting is over, is still to be determined. We know the suspect has family and friends here and we hope they will come forward and tell us where he is at. We know they possibly know where he is at.”

There are warrants for aggravated assault for O’Neal.

Investigators told News 2, that both men have prior arrests for minor drug charges.

If you know the whereabouts of O’Neal, please call the Gallatin police.