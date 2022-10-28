GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Gallatin Police Department is on the lookout for alleged thieves who may be suspects in multiple construction thefts across Middle Tennessee.

According to Gallatin investigators, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a U-Haul was captured on surveillance driving near a Goodview Way construction site.

Detectives said the thieves used a chain attached to the U-Haul to tow a heavy metallic toolbox full of construction materials and expensive tools away from the construction site.

Authorities believe the thieves may have thought they were acting outside the camera’s eye, but other cameras in the immediate vicinity provided investigators plenty of evidence to begin their search.

Investigators tracked the U-Haul to Samantha Ferguson, who is listed as renting the U-Haul in Mt. Juliet. Police said she used her real name and real license to obtain the vehicle.

The U-Haul was due back on Oct. 16, but it was never returned, so according to police, it is also considered stolen.

Samantha Ferguson (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Correction)

According to investigators, the 30-year-old ex-con and an accomplice stole the box of tools valued at over $2,000 Saturday morning.

The very next night, 30-year-old Ferguson and her accomplice returned to the storage facility on Goodview Way, investigators said. The storage facility is right next door to the construction site.

Police said the couple used the same U-Haul to take a very expensive trailer full of expensive tools worth about $17,000.

Armed with a search warrant, police went to Ferguson’s Gallatin home and found all of the stolen material, as well as the trailer and the stolen metallic toolbox.

Police also found a lot more construction material. Some of it was local, but much more of it was from elsewhere.

Gallatin investigators said the construction material is most likely stolen from construction sites across Middle Tennessee.

“They probably went to other jurisdictions and took things from other construction sites

we are sorting through all that right now,” said Capt. Lamar Ballard of the Gallatin Police Department.

During a search of the woman’s home, police also found needles, fentanyl, and Narcan inside. Police said drugs are the catalyst for the alleged thefts.

Gallatin police now have active warrants for Ferguson. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office also has active warrants for the 30-year-old for stolen check charges.

In addition, Ballard said Sumner County investigators are looking for Ferguson’s boyfriend, Andrew Armstreet, a 32-year-old ex-con who is wanted in Sumner County for the alleged check case.

Andrew Armstreet (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Correction)

Ballard told News 2 that Armstreet is also a person of interest in the construction site thefts involving the U-Haul.

If you have seen either Ferguson or Armstreet, you are urged to call Gallatin police.