GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gallatin police officer was hit by a car near the bypass while responding to a call.

According to Gallatin Police Chief Don Bandy, the officer was transported to the hospital. Chief Bandy says he was alert and responding.

Highway 109 South at South Water is closed to all southbound traffic until further notice.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on air and online.