William Rutherford (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Gallatin Police Department is investigating after an “incident of workplace violence” reportedly led to an attempted homicide at a convenience store Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Twice Daily convenience store on Airport Road, according to authorities, and led to a large police presence in the area.

The exact events leading up to the alleged attempted homicide are still unclear.

Two people, Imani Wright and William Henry Rutherford, have been charged in connection with the incident.

As of Saturday night, police were still looking for Rutherford, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.