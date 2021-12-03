Gallatin police hunting for man with dangerous past

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police are hunting for an alleged thief who was given a second chance by the courts and his boss after he terrorized dozens of people in a crime spree stretching two counties.

On October 8, 2019, Andrew Thomas Henton drove a truck and trailer with a stolen excavator on the back.

Cheatham County deputies tried to stop Henton, but the driver took off, almost running over Cheatham County Lt. Ken Miller.

Dashcam video from that day shows a wild, dangerous chase where multiple Cheatham County squad cars were damaged.

Once the chase entered Nashville, Henton rammed multiple motorists, sending several to the hospital.

Finally, half a dozen officers pulled Henton and two others from the cab of the badly damaged vehicle.

Henton was charged with a slew of felonies that included:

Theft over $10,000 (x5)

Possesion of burglary tools

Aggravated assault on an officer (x2)

Reckless endangerment (x2)

Evading arrest

Driving on a revoked license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (x2)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Introduction of contraband into a penal institution

According to Lt. Miller of the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Henton pleaded guilty to lesser charges, was given six years, served a little more than one year and was released on probation.

That was about two years ago.

Now, Henton is wanted by the law again.

This time, Gallatin police say he used his boss’s van to steal a trailer and a Gator that was being stored at Sumner County Truck and Trailer Repair on Airport Road.

Investigator Charles Cook told News 2, on November 28th around 11:08, surveillance showed a Dodge Sprint Van pulling into the lot. A dark figure got out and hooked the van up to the trailer, then drove away with the Gator and trailer.

A few days later, Gallatin Police spotted the suspect van and give chase, but the driver began driving erratically, so the officer got the tag number and discontinued the pursuit.

Officers traced the van to a business in Nashville.

It’s there that the business owner told Gallatin Police that Andrew Thomas Henton is a worker who borrowed the van.

According to police, the boss was shocked to learn that Henton used the work van in a crime.

That’s when police also learned that Henton brought the trailer and Gator to the boss’s worksite and dropped it off.

According to police, Henton told his boss he had purchased the items and was just storing it there for a while.

The boss told News 2 Henton had been a great worker. He knew of his troubled past and was giving him a chance to do something productive with his life.

“His boss knew his past, and knew he asked for another chance. Henton lied to him several times right to his face,” Investigator Charles Cook said. “He is helping someone with a questionable past and he lies to him and uses his van to commit those crimes.”

Now, Henton has vanished and police are looking for him to answer for his alleged transgressions.

To Henton, Cook said, “You can’t fix that, but what you can do is turn yourself in and make things right with people who trusted you.”

Lt. Miller, who almost was run over on October 8th, 2019, had this to say:

“I hate that this young man can’t seem to get his life straight, I hate that he wasted this opportunity to turn his life around and from all appearances has immediately reverted back to his previous lifestyle. Are we frustrated, absolutely, but we also have to understand and respect the decisions of the courts and realize that they are also working under the limitations of what is allowed by the law and the sentencing guidelines set by the legislation. My message to Mr. Henton is to turn himself in before he does something worse and hurts someone so badly that he can’t come back from it.”

Law officers say, as part of the provisions of his pleading to lesser charges and probation, Henton, if found guilty of the new charges, will more than likely have his original charges reinstated and have to serve a much longer sentence.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Andrew Thomas Henton, you are urged to call the Gallatin police.