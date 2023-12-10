GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A state of emergency has been declared in Gallatin, where an apparent tornado ripped through multiple neighborhoods on Saturday, causing damage to many structures.

Even though there were no weather-related deaths or life-threatening injuries reported in Gallatin, Mary Genung — a neighbor and Sumner County commissioner — told News 2 the storm caused invisible wounds.

“It’s pretty devastating,” Genung said as she cried. “Physically, you’re okay; mentally, you’re not.”

It was dark by the time Genung and her husband received the tornado alerts on their cell phones on Saturday, Dec. 9. They heeded the warning and went to their basement, where Genung said she listened to the horrific, train-like noise rip through the Lock 4 neighborhood.

“We just kept praying, and I didn’t know what to think, I didn’t know what I was going to find, and it was just bad,” Genung recalled.

When the tornado passed, Genung saw the roof to her sunroom was ripped off and trees were littered all over her yard.

It was a similar story in the Fairvue subdivision, where Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown and Gallatin Fire Chief Jeff Beaman surveyed the damage. According to Brown, even though no homes were “totally wiped off the face of the Earth,” she’s certain some homes will ultimately be lost.

“I and my family were very fortunate; others here not so much, but I think they would all say people are safe. That’s what matters, and in communities where people aren’t safe that’s just heartbreaking,” Brown said.

Beaman told News 2 the biggest challenge while responding to calls during the storm was access since several trees, powerlines, and debris blocked the roadways.

“Sometimes we have to fall back and punt to figure out actually how can we enter into an area where there is a reported emergency and be able to do that safely with our crews, as well,” Beaman explained.

Beaman was thankful there were no reported injuries or deaths from the storm. However, he said that didn’t make up for the fact that multiple structures were damaged by the apparent tornado.

“This is their home, and now their home is damaged,” Beaman said. “That’s the most important location in their life, and now they have this extra challenge that they have to rebuild and get their lives back to normal, and that’s always going to have an impact on them.”

Genung told News 2 she is grateful God spared her, her husband, and her neighbors. She added she was “overwhelmed” by what happened and by the strangers who showed up to her home to help in the recovery process.

“I think the biggest thing is just everybody’s coming together to help. I mean, I’ve got people here, I don’t know who these people are, and they’re just coming and taking care of stuff for me. My husband’s not well, and we’re just trying to get it together,” Genung said. “Clean it up and build it back, and I’m not moving, I’m going to stay where I’m at, so just clean it up and thank God that I’m not dead.”

Brown said 13,000 Gallatin residents lost power during the storm, but by Sunday, Dec. 10, the majority of customers’ power had been restored. Fire officials, building codes officials, and insurance adjusters have already begun assessing the damage.

The mayor said the biggest challenge impacting citizens is finding a place to stay. She also asked people who are not helping with the clean-up to refrain from “spectating” by coming into the impacted neighborhoods.