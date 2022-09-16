GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A jury found 28-year-old Corey Williams guilty on multiple charges including first-degree premeditated murder, felony reckless endangerment, aggravated assault., and false imprisonment.



The Gallatin man shot 22-year-old Lexus Shantelle Williams multiple times while the couple’s two children watched.

The 2018 shooting prompted a citizen alert, warning nearby residents to stay inside their homes as a “dangerous person” was in the area.

“He shot his wife in broad daylight on a public street three times in the head, once in the torso, once in the hand, with a disregard to any other life out on in that neighborhood,” Sumner County Assistant District Attorney Jenni Smith said. “And, with a disregard for the fact that he had his two and 3-year-old children in the backseat of that car. They sat there and they watched their mother die while he took off and ran away.”

Williams will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.