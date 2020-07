SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Pizza Hut employee was surprised to receive a $100 tip after delivering to a home in Gallatin over the weekend.

Doug Barlow ordered the pizza Sunday and caught the driver’s reaction on his home security system.

The driver walks away from the home after the delivery, then notices the $100 tip and turns back around to express his gratitude.

Barlow said he has done this before and wants to help others as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.