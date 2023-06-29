SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody at his Gallatin home following an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Revenue, officials announced Thursday.

According to the department, the Sumner County Grand Jury indicted Peter Lewis Bush on six felony counts of tax evasion on March 8. He allegedly filed false documents with the Sumner County Clerk’s Office when he registered his 2016 Sea Ray boat and then filed false affidavits.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have an advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

Bush’s bond was set at $10,000 following his arrest. Revenue officials said they are working with District Attorney Ray Whitley’s office to pursue the criminal case.

If Bush is convicted, not only could he be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary, but he could also be fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion, the department said.

If you suspect a person or business has violated Tennessee’s revenue laws, you are encouraged to call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at 800-372-8389.