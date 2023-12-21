GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A federal jury convicted a Gallatin man Tuesday of multiple armed robbery and firearms offenses related to a crime spree from four years ago, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Over a three-week period in December 2019, officials said Lazavion Kern — who was 18 years old at the time — robbed four convenience stores in Gallatin and Portland, taking thousands of dollars from the clerks. During the final robbery, Kern reportedly pistol-whipped the clerk multiple times, leaving him seriously injured.

In January 2023, a federal grand jury charged Kern with one count of Hobbs Act robbery for each of the four robberies, as well as two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, authorities said. Then, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, a federal jury convicted the now-22-year-old on each count.

“This defendant went on a three-week crime spree, violently attacked an innocent store clerk, and bragged about his actions on social media,” stated U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. “The jury’s verdict ensures that he will be held accountable for those actions and that he will be removed from society for at least 14 years. I commend the excellent work of the trial team, the FBI, and our local law enforcement partners that made this outcome possible.”

“This conviction should send a clear message that the FBI and our law enforcement partners make it a priority to bring to justice those who resort to armed robbery for ill-gotten financial gains,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas DePodesta of the FBI Memphis Field Office. “Violent crimes will not be tolerated, and law enforcement will not rest, until offenders are caught, prosecuted and held accountable for their actions.”

According to officials, Antonio Jones helped Kern in each robbery while Michael Sanchez Fitts only assisted in the third robbery. Jones and Fitts have already pleaded guilty to felonies.

Authorities said Kern faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years, and up to life, in federal prison. His sentencing date has yet to be released.

This case was reportedly investigated by the FBI, the Gallatin Police Department, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portland Police Department, with significant help from the U.S. Marshals Service.