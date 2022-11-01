GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gallatin man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly crashed a golf cart while under the influence Monday night.

It happened in the area of Plantation Boulevard on Halloween.

Authorities say Nathaniel Rubright was driving the golf cart, carrying three children and a woman, when he crashed.

After the crash, the man returned to his vehicle and drove home.

Rubright has since been arrested and charged with the following:

Driving Under the Influence with Child Enhancement (x3)

Reckless Endangerment (x6)

Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence

No further details were made immediately available.