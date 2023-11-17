GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gallatin man has been arrested and charged with theft after creating a fictitious down payment to collect money from a property buyer.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in July 2021, agents began investigating a theft allegation against Mayolo Ochoa after learning the victim bought property in Sumner County in May 2020 from a third party.

Ochoa told the victim a $50,000 down payment was required in addition to the purchase price in the promissory note. Over time, the victim made payments on the promissory note to the property seller and paid Ochoa the down payment, according to investigators.

However, the TBI said the investigation revealed the down payment was untrue and made by Ochoa for his benefit.

On Friday, Ochoa, now 54 years old, was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail and charged with one count of theft.

Bond was set at $5,000.