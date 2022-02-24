GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gallatin man is behind bars, accused of exposing himself at a Gallatin elementary school.

It happened last Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 15, in the pick-up line at Vena Stuart Elementary school.

It’s there that a Sumner County SRO saw a man, later identified as Caleb Romoth Robb, outside his vehicle in the pick-up line causing a commotion.

According to the arrest affidavit, the deputy approached the 27-year-old who didn’t have a shirt on and was tugging at his sweat pants.

The deputy told Robb to put his shirt on.

According to the affidavit, Robb let his daughter into the vehicle and said, “I’ll take it all off.”

According to the deputy, Robb hurriedly left the pick-up line and drove away.

The deputy investigated, talking to other drivers in the pick-up line.

At least four witnesses told the deputy Robb was exposing himself to parents, grandparents and children.

A mother of a six-year-old who attends the school told News 2, she was shocked to hear this happening at Vena Stuart Elementary.

“We have not heard anything from the school,” she said.

When asked if the school should have notified her, she said the following:

“I think so. Because if he was picking up or dropping off, other students would be exposed to it. So, it would be something worth mentioning.”

Armed with an arrest warrant, deputies went to Robb’s Gallatin home the next day.

When deputies tried to arrest him, they say he resisted. Deputies wrestled Robb to the ground as he still resisted. When deputies pulled a tazer and showed Robb they would use it, they say he complied and was arrested without further incident.

News 2 checked Robb’s criminal history in Sumner County where he has prior arrests for disorderly conduct, domestic assault and drug possession.

Robb is in the Sumner County Jail, charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest. His bond is $10,000.

News 2 reached out to Sumner County Schools. The school district declined to comment in this police matter.