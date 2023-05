GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – You are invited to register for an active shooter seminar happening this weekend.

Impact Martial Arts in Gallatin will be hosting the seminar happening Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Police officers will be there is discuss police response to active shooters while teaching the “run, hide, fight” concept.

Limited spaces are available. If you’d like to register, click here.