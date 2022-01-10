GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin High’s girls’ basketball coach Jerry Landers has died after battling a short illness according to a Facebook post made by family Sunday morning.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my beloved husband, Jerry Landers, went to be with the Lord early this morning. The family is trying to process this, and plans are to be made,” said Landers’ wife, Nancy Landers.

Coach Jerry Landers served Gallatin High School as the girl’s volleyball coach and as head coach for the girls’ basketball team.

Landers graduated from Pensacola Christian College where he was a three-year starter on the men’s basketball team.

The Gallatin High School girls’ basketball team expressed their sorrow with the loss of their head coach saying, “We lost our coach, our leader, and our friend. Please pray for his family and our team. Coach Landers was an amazing man and friend who meant so much to us all,” the team stated in a post.

Coach Jerry Landers was 60-years-old and was in his fifth season as the girls’ basketball head coach.