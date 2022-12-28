GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gallatin grandmother almost lost nearly $10,000 to a scammer Tuesday.

“They received a phone call that said their grandson had been involved in a crash and was charged criminally,” said Eric Craddock.

Craddock is the Chief Deputy for the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and says a scammer was attempting to get a grandmother to give up $9,500 cash to bond her son out of jail.

For 20 minutes, the grandmother was walked through this scam, but Craddock says she did call the police while she went to the bank to get the money.

Police recorded everything, learning someone was on their way to pick up the money.

“It seems as though the private courier did not know what was going on,” said Craddock. “He was simply picking up a package and delivering it.”

Craddock says officers were able to show up and stop the woman from losing her money.

“We arrived on scene made contact with the driver of the private courier service who was picking up the package and was delivering it to Wildersville, Tennessee to a truck stop basically,” he said.

Scams are something Craddock says the sheriff’s office is dealing with on a constant basis now.

“They’ll go to our website and pick up names and call and identify themselves as a law enforcement officer,” he said. “They’ll say they’ve missed court and that they have money to pay.”

Craddock says law enforcement will never ask for money over the phone.

“We’ll contact you and say you have a warrant and ask you to turn yourself in, but we’re never going to ask you to send any money via gift card,” he said.

Craddock hopes sharing this call will be a reminder of just how easily a scam can happen.

“If anything sets you off, if the hair on the back of your neck stands up, something doesn’t feel right hang up the phone and call law enforcement,” he said. “I can almost promise you that it’s a scam.”

Craddock also warns people to be aware of rental property scams on Facebook.

He says they’ve gotten calls of people paying deposits for rental properties, showing up onside and learning they’ve been scammed out of thousands of dollars.