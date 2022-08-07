GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin firefighters are working a fire at the new courthouse.

The Gallatin City Government announced on its Facebook page that the fire appears to be involved in the roof area of the courthouse.

There is no word yet on possible injuries or what caused the fire.

News 2 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.