SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters, police officers, and deputies filled the court at Liberty Creek High School on Saturday for the second annual Sumner County Battle of the Badges.

The proceeds from the event went to Special Olympics Area 21.

According to officials, teams from the Gallatin Fire Department, the Gallatin Police Department, the Hendersonville Fire Department, the Hendersonville Police Department, the Goodlettsville Police Department, and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office participated in the competition.

At halftime, unified teams from Cheatham and Sumner counties played basketball.

Not only did referees from the TSSAA volunteer their time to officiate the games, but various businesses made donations and sponsored the event.

After a tough competition, the Gallatin Fire Department said its team took home the top prize and the title of champion.