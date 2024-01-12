GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lightning can strike in an instant, just ask the Knowles family in Gallatin.

Lightning struck their Kendras Run Drive home at around 8:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

As Mrs. Knowles was in her second floor home office, lightning hit her window. This caused several power outlets and electronics to explode. Her husband was very concerned after this event.

“She was on a video meeting and her computer shutdown immediately,” Curtis Knowles said. “We didn’t know what happened, so we called out to each other and she came downstairs.

Curtis told News 2 fire officials spent hours making sure the home was safe and then explained to them how their home lighting electrical system was destroyed. He believes the strike started from the right top center of the home and then traveled through the house, damaging the walls.

Fire crews had to cut off the power until the power company can safely restore it.

The outside of the home has siding stripped off and roof debris on the lawn. Curtis later learned his neighbor’s home was also hit and some of their electronics were also destroyed.

As Curtis looked at his damaged home, he told News 2 he is glad that both he and his wife were not injured.