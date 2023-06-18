GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — June 19, 1865 is when the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free. More than a century later, communities across the country — including Gallatin, Tennessee — continue to celebrate this special occasion known as Juneteenth.

Booths and livestock took over 536 Blythe Avenue on Sunday, June 18 for Gallatin’s third annual Juneteenth Community Festival.

However, longtime residents like Thomas Staten remember what used to be at that address: the first African American owned agricultural fairground in the United States.

“My grandfather had a booth, and my father had a booth,” recalled Staten.

Booklets advertising the agricultural fair in Gallatin back in 1964. (Photo: WKRN)

“It was a time of excitement, a time of joy,” he added. “People would come back home to visit their loved ones.”

That history was why Kaneisha Dotson knew this year’s Juneteenth festival had to be at the Blythe Avenue location.

“A lot of the older generation, they remember what it was like when the fair was here,” she said. “There was stables here, there was horses here, there was a lot going on.”

Dotson not only reflected on the fairground’s history, but also the reason behind Juneteenth, which is something she learned about back in college.

“To learn that it took a full two years for some slaves down in Galveston, Texas to hear the news, and it basically took force, the federal government, to make them free those slaves — that was a big moment for me,” she explained.

Even though community members already came out to enjoy this year’s festival, Staten is looking forward to this event growing and creating a new piece of history in Gallatin.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “Brings back a lot of memories when I look around here. Even though I can’t see the people and the places, I can feel their presence here in this place.”

The Gallatin Juneteenth Committee said the goal of the event was to help provide scholarships to students in Gallatin. The $500 scholarships will be given out to two students later this year.